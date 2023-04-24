Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) has surged by 1.90 when compared to previous closing price of 1.04, but the company has seen a -3.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) by analysts is $286.10, The public float for CYTO is 1.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 31.26% of that float. On April 24, 2023, the average trading volume of CYTO was 1.80M shares.

CYTO’s Market Performance

CYTO stock saw a decrease of -3.65% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -23.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -78.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.56% for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.84% for CYTO stock, with a simple moving average of -80.10% for the last 200 days.

CYTO Trading at -40.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.48%, as shares sank -18.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO fell by -3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3615. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. saw -78.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25094.04 for the present operating margin

-3526.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stands at -27222.33. The total capital return value is set at -102.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.82. Equity return is now at value -125.40, with -87.70 for asset returns.

Based on Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.34. Total debt to assets is 3.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.