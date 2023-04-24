Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEMD is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is $7.38, which is $5.15 above the current market price. The public float for AEMD is 22.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On April 24, 2023, AEMD’s average trading volume was 1.58M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

AEMD) stock’s latest price update

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.39 in comparison to its previous close of 0.59, however, the company has experienced a 52.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AEMD’s Market Performance

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) has experienced a 52.54% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 56.41% rise in the past month, and a 29.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.22% for AEMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 54.24% for AEMD’s stock, with a -6.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEMD Trading at 37.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.02%, as shares surge +64.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEMD rose by +52.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4074. In addition, Aethlon Medical Inc. saw 121.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3542.53 for the present operating margin

+47.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aethlon Medical Inc. stands at -3540.90. The total capital return value is set at -77.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.68. Equity return is now at value -71.90, with -62.10 for asset returns.

Based on Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD), the company’s capital structure generated 4.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.08. Total debt to assets is 3.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -212.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.