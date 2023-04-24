ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is $9.60, which is $10.17 above the current market price. The public float for ADCT is 36.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADCT on April 24, 2023 was 570.31K shares.

ADCT) stock’s latest price update

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT)’s stock price has dropped by -13.00 in relation to previous closing price of 2.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADCT’s Market Performance

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has experienced a -16.62% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.07% rise in the past month, and a -57.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.20% for ADCT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.41% for ADCT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -57.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADCT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ADCT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ADCT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADCT reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ADCT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 06th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ADCT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

ADCT Trading at -29.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.38%, as shares surge +4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADCT fell by -16.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.12. In addition, ADC Therapeutics SA saw -47.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.62 for the present operating margin

+96.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADC Therapeutics SA stands at -74.22. The total capital return value is set at -48.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.50. Equity return is now at value -132.20, with -28.80 for asset returns.

Based on ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT), the company’s capital structure generated 132.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.95. Total debt to assets is 22.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.