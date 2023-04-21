Zomedica Corp. (ZOM): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) is $0.04, The public float for ZOM is 965.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZOM on April 21, 2023 was 5.02M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

ZOM) stock’s latest price update

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.30 compared to its previous closing price of 0.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZOM’s Market Performance

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) has seen a -7.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.26% decline in the past month and a -26.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.87% for ZOM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.60% for ZOM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZOM stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for ZOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZOM in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $6 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

ZOM Trading at -10.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZOM fell by -7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2107. In addition, Zomedica Corp. saw 27.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZOM

Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -6.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.