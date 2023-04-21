XP Inc. (XP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for XP is at 1.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for XP is $96.24, which is $5.26 above the current market price. The public float for XP is 388.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.48% of that float. The average trading volume for XP on April 21, 2023 was 6.36M shares.

XP) stock’s latest price update

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.19 compared to its previous closing price of 13.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

XP’s Market Performance

XP’s stock has fallen by -2.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.03% and a quarterly drop of -18.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.15% for XP Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.50% for XP’s stock, with a -19.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XP reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for XP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to XP, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

XP Trading at 6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +19.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP fell by -2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.15. In addition, XP Inc. saw -11.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.02 for the present operating margin

+70.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for XP Inc. stands at +28.75. The total capital return value is set at 8.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.24. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on XP Inc. (XP), the company’s capital structure generated 246.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.12. Total debt to assets is 25.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XP Inc. (XP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.