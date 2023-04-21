XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) has gone up by 6.49% for the week, with a 59.51% rise in the past month and a -13.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.38% for XRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.04% for XRTX’s stock, with a -20.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) is $6.15, The public float for XRTX is 13.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XRTX on April 21, 2023 was 207.94K shares.

XRTX) stock’s latest price update

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX)’s stock price has soared by 0.48 in relation to previous closing price of 0.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

XRTX Trading at 30.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.87%, as shares surge +47.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRTX rose by +6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5885. In addition, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. saw -7.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XRTX

Equity return is now at value -82.80, with -57.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.