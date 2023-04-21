X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for XFOR is at 0.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for XFOR is $3.50, which is $2.71 above the current market price. The public float for XFOR is 68.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.76% of that float. The average trading volume for XFOR on April 21, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

XFOR) stock’s latest price update

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR)’s stock price has dropped by -2.86 in relation to previous closing price of 1.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

XFOR’s Market Performance

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) has experienced a 11.48% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 51.89% rise in the past month, and a 30.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.66% for XFOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.72% for XFOR’s stock, with a 10.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XFOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XFOR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for XFOR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XFOR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XFOR reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for XFOR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to XFOR, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

XFOR Trading at 42.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XFOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.73%, as shares surge +59.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XFOR rose by +11.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9986. In addition, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 36.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XFOR starting from Mostafa Adam S., who sale 52,500 shares at the price of $0.84 back on Mar 10. After this action, Mostafa Adam S. now owns 93,696 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $44,100 using the latest closing price.

Ragan Paula, the President and CEO of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 49,678 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Ragan Paula is holding 563,537 shares at $41,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XFOR

Equity return is now at value -178.80, with -85.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.