Wipro Limited (WIT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, WIT stock has gone up by 1.38%, with a monthly decline of -1.12% and a quarterly plunge of -11.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.33% for Wipro Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.29% for WIT’s stock, with a -9.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) Right Now?

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Wipro Limited (WIT) by analysts is $4.90, which is -$0.19 below the current market price. The public float for WIT is 1.48B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. On April 21, 2023, the average trading volume of WIT was 2.07M shares.

WIT) stock’s latest price update

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.08 in comparison to its previous close of 4.33, however, the company has experienced a 1.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIT stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for WIT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WIT in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.90 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to WIT, setting the target price at $4.87 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

WIT Trading at -4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIT rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.43. In addition, Wipro Limited saw -5.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.91 for the present operating margin

+29.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wipro Limited stands at +15.45. The total capital return value is set at 17.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.74. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Wipro Limited (WIT), the company’s capital structure generated 26.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.09. Total debt to assets is 16.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wipro Limited (WIT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.