Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) has increased by 0.39 when compared to last closing price of 49.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.48% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is 33.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WPM is 0.58.

The average price recommended by analysts for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is $53.71, which is $4.56 above the current market price. The public float for WPM is 450.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. On April 21, 2023, WPM’s average trading volume was 2.52M shares.

WPM’s Market Performance

The stock of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has seen a -5.48% decrease in the past week, with a 9.59% rise in the past month, and a 9.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for WPM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.89% for WPM’s stock, with a 29.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPM reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for WPM stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on April 12th, 2023.

WPM Trading at 9.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM fell by -5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.11. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. saw 26.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.85 for the present operating margin

+52.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stands at +62.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.25. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.03. Total debt to assets is 0.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.