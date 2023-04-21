Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) is 6.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VIR is 0.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) is $48.25, which is $25.04 above the current market price. The public float for VIR is 114.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.73% of that float. On April 21, 2023, VIR’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

The stock price of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) has surged by 2.54 when compared to previous closing price of 24.76, but the company has seen a 3.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/04/22 that Vir Biotechnology’s $1 Billion Government Deal Lifts the Stock

VIR’s Market Performance

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) has seen a 3.42% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.65% gain in the past month and a -7.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for VIR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.32% for VIR stock, with a simple moving average of 1.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VIR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VIR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $34 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIR reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for VIR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 21st, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VIR, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

VIR Trading at 5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +13.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIR rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.81. In addition, Vir Biotechnology Inc. saw 0.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIR starting from SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd, who sale 76,114 shares at the price of $25.12 back on Apr 19. After this action, SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd now owns 18,216,782 shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc., valued at $1,911,968 using the latest closing price.

SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd, the 10% Owner of Vir Biotechnology Inc., sale 6,953 shares at $25.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd is holding 18,292,896 shares at $174,661 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.56 for the present operating margin

+89.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vir Biotechnology Inc. stands at +31.92. The total capital return value is set at 44.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.39. Equity return is now at value 25.20, with 18.80 for asset returns.

Based on Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.80. Total debt to assets is 4.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.