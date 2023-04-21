VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VICI is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VICI is $37.73, which is $4.48 above the current price. The public float for VICI is 999.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VICI on April 21, 2023 was 5.86M shares.

VICI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) has increased by 0.61 when compared to last closing price of 32.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/01/22 that Blackstone to Sell Stakes in MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay

VICI’s Market Performance

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has experienced a 1.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.04% rise in the past month, and a -0.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for VICI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.23% for VICI’s stock, with a 1.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $35 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VICI reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for VICI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 09th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to VICI, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

VICI Trading at 0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +9.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.22. In addition, VICI Properties Inc. saw 2.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.