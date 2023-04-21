Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.17 in relation to its previous close of 8.16. However, the company has experienced a -11.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/27/21 that Ford, Snowflake, GameStop: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.08.

The public float for VTNR is 61.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 34.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VTNR on April 21, 2023 was 2.98M shares.

VTNR’s Market Performance

VTNR stock saw a decrease of -11.04% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.69% and a quarterly a decrease of 15.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.33% for Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.78% for VTNR’s stock, with a -4.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTNR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for VTNR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VTNR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $8 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTNR reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for VTNR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to VTNR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

VTNR Trading at -9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTNR fell by -11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.95. In addition, Vertex Energy Inc. saw 26.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTNR starting from Cowart Benjamin P, who sale 66,666 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Apr 19. After this action, Cowart Benjamin P now owns 5,450,608 shares of Vertex Energy Inc., valued at $533,328 using the latest closing price.

Cowart Benjamin P, the CEO and President of Vertex Energy Inc., sale 66,667 shares at $8.29 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Cowart Benjamin P is holding 5,517,274 shares at $552,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.89 for the present operating margin

+9.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Energy Inc. stands at -0.61. The total capital return value is set at 38.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.56. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR), the company’s capital structure generated 173.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.43. Total debt to assets is 53.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 140.13 and the total asset turnover is 5.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.