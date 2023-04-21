Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UROY is $5.10, The public float for UROY is 81.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UROY on April 21, 2023 was 571.74K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

UROY) stock’s latest price update

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.63 in comparison to its previous close of 1.93, however, the company has experienced a -11.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UROY’s Market Performance

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) has seen a -11.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.68% decline in the past month and a -26.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for UROY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.90% for UROY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.40% for the last 200 days.

UROY Trading at -15.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UROY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -9.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UROY fell by -11.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0320. In addition, Uranium Royalty Corp. saw -21.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UROY

The total capital return value is set at -4.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.36.

Based on Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY), the company’s capital structure generated 7.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.33. Total debt to assets is 7.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 275.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.