Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) has jumped by 3.47 compared to previous close of 136.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) Right Now?

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) by analysts is $142.61, which is $0.58 above the current market price. The public float for UHS is 61.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. On April 21, 2023, the average trading volume of UHS was 628.97K shares.

UHS’s Market Performance

UHS stock saw an increase of 3.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.19% and a quarterly increase of -5.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.51% for UHS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UHS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for UHS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for UHS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $143 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UHS reach a price target of $133. The rating they have provided for UHS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

UHS Trading at 6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +15.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UHS rose by +3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.72. In addition, Universal Health Services Inc. saw -0.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UHS starting from Gibbs Lawrence S., who sale 793 shares at the price of $122.31 back on Mar 07. After this action, Gibbs Lawrence S. now owns 2,230 shares of Universal Health Services Inc., valued at $96,992 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs Lawrence S., the Director of Universal Health Services Inc., sale 1,568 shares at $128.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Gibbs Lawrence S. is holding 3,023 shares at $201,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.92 for the present operating margin

+7.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Health Services Inc. stands at +5.04. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS), the company’s capital structure generated 89.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.10. Total debt to assets is 37.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.