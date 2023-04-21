United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC)’s stock price has increased by 62.42 compared to its previous closing price of 1.65. However, the company has seen a -19.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UIHC is -0.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UIHC is $1.90, The public float for UIHC is 19.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UIHC on April 21, 2023 was 461.54K shares.

UIHC’s Market Performance

UIHC stock saw an increase of -19.52% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.94% and a quarterly increase of 47.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.91% for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.39% for UIHC stock, with a simple moving average of 109.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UIHC

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UIHC reach a price target of $12.50. The rating they have provided for UIHC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Market Perform” to UIHC, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 08th of the previous year.

UIHC Trading at 12.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.75%, as shares surge +13.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIHC fell by -19.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.7600. In addition, United Insurance Holdings Corp. saw 152.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIHC starting from POITEVINT ALEC II, who purchase 944 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Dec 28. After this action, POITEVINT ALEC II now owns 568,944 shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp., valued at $755 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS KERN MICHAEL, the Director of United Insurance Holdings Corp., purchase 26 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that DAVIS KERN MICHAEL is holding 284,644 shares at $21 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UIHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-97.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Insurance Holdings Corp. stands at -102.76. The total capital return value is set at -211.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -211.42. Equity return is now at value -58.10, with -4.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.