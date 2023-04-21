Understanding the 7.49% Volatility Levels of Archer Aviation Inc.’s (ACHR) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has gone down by -9.58% for the week, with a -22.91% drop in the past month and a -31.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.49% for ACHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.00% for ACHR stock, with a simple moving average of -32.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ACHR is $9.40, which is $6.49 above than the current price. The public float for ACHR is 129.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.89% of that float. The average trading volume of ACHR on April 21, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

ACHR) stock’s latest price update

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR)’s stock price has increased by 0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 1.92. However, the company has seen a -9.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ACHR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACHR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $8 based on the research report published on July 27th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACHR reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for ACHR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ACHR, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

ACHR Trading at -27.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares sank -22.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHR fell by -8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4205. In addition, Archer Aviation Inc. saw 3.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHR starting from Adcock Brett, who sale 142,209 shares at the price of $2.66 back on Jan 27. After this action, Adcock Brett now owns 0 shares of Archer Aviation Inc., valued at $377,878 using the latest closing price.

Adcock Brett, the 10% Owner of Archer Aviation Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $2.57 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Adcock Brett is holding 0 shares at $514,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHR

The total capital return value is set at -54.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.36. Equity return is now at value -54.40, with -48.10 for asset returns.

Based on Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.31. Total debt to assets is 3.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.