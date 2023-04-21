Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) Stock: A -6.55% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has seen a -4.13% decrease in the past week, with a -12.50% drop in the past month, and a 10.13% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.76% for TWLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.55% for TWLO’s stock, with a -12.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TWLO is 173.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWLO on April 21, 2023 was 4.51M shares.

TWLO) stock’s latest price update

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.68 compared to its previous closing price of 58.96. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/13/23 that Twilio to Lay Off 17% of Staff in Second Round of Cuts

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWLO reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for TWLO stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to TWLO, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

TWLO Trading at -10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -8.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO fell by -4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.14. In addition, Twilio Inc. saw 17.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from Shipchandler Khozema, who sale 9,943 shares at the price of $63.78 back on Mar 31. After this action, Shipchandler Khozema now owns 238,122 shares of Twilio Inc., valued at $634,191 using the latest closing price.

Viggiano Aidan, the Chief Financial Officer of Twilio Inc., sale 6,226 shares at $63.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Viggiano Aidan is holding 213,577 shares at $396,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Equity return is now at value -11.70, with -9.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.