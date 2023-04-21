Trading Update: Portland General Electric Company (POR) Stock Endures 1.99% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Portland General Electric Company (POR) has seen a 0.75% increase in the past week, with a 7.72% gain in the past month, and a 11.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for POR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.06% for POR’s stock, with a 5.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Right Now?

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for POR is at 0.59.

The public float for POR is 88.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.68% of that float. The average trading volume for POR on April 21, 2023 was 783.42K shares.

POR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) has increased by 0.83 when compared to last closing price of 50.53.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for POR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for POR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $52 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POR reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for POR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to POR, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

POR Trading at 5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +10.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POR rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.20. In addition, Portland General Electric Company saw 3.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POR starting from Sims Brett Michael, who sale 2,050 shares at the price of $47.00 back on Mar 09. After this action, Sims Brett Michael now owns 10,978 shares of Portland General Electric Company, valued at $96,350 using the latest closing price.

Kochavatr John Teeruk, the Vice President, CIO of Portland General Electric Company, sale 2,000 shares at $53.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Kochavatr John Teeruk is holding 14,112 shares at $107,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POR

Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Portland General Electric Company (POR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.