ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP)’s stock price has dropped by -12.50 in relation to previous closing price of 3.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/17/22 that It’s National Thrift Shop Day. Here are 7 tips for scoring high-end clothes and more

Is It Worth Investing in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TDUP is $3.30, which is $0.57 above than the current price. The public float for TDUP is 67.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.22% of that float. The average trading volume of TDUP on April 21, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

TDUP’s Market Performance

TDUP’s stock has seen a -9.00% decrease for the week, with a 11.89% rise in the past month and a 50.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.00% for ThredUp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.88% for TDUP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 39.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDUP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TDUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TDUP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to TDUP, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

TDUP Trading at 27.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.74%, as shares surge +16.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP fell by -7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, ThredUp Inc. saw 108.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDUP starting from NOVA DANIEL J, who purchase 24,611 shares at the price of $2.30 back on Mar 14. After this action, NOVA DANIEL J now owns 54,938 shares of ThredUp Inc., valued at $56,539 using the latest closing price.

NOVA DANIEL J, the Director of ThredUp Inc., purchase 6,890 shares at $2.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that NOVA DANIEL J is holding 6,890 shares at $15,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.83 for the present operating margin

+61.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThredUp Inc. stands at -32.00. The total capital return value is set at -33.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.07. Equity return is now at value -57.20, with -27.80 for asset returns.

Based on ThredUp Inc. (TDUP), the company’s capital structure generated 60.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.72. Total debt to assets is 28.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.