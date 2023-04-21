The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s (GSMG) Stock

In the past week, GSMG stock has gone up by 27.19%, with a monthly decline of -16.90% and a quarterly plunge of -52.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.23% for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.74% for GSMG’s stock, with a -51.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Right Now?

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GSMG is at -0.30.

The public float for GSMG is 26.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.42% of that float. The average trading volume for GSMG on April 21, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

GSMG) stock’s latest price update

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG)’s stock price has dropped by -8.53 in relation to previous closing price of 0.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 27.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GSMG Trading at -19.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.96%, as shares sank -15.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSMG rose by +27.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6339. In addition, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited saw -58.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSMG

Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 13.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.