The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is 9.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BNS is 1.00.

The average price recommended by analysts for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is $58.53, which is $4.87 above the current market price. The public float for BNS is 1.19B and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% of that float. On April 21, 2023, BNS’s average trading volume was 1.53M shares.

BNS) stock’s latest price update

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.30 in comparison to its previous close of 51.02, however, the company has experienced a -1.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BNS’s Market Performance

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has experienced a -1.68% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.96% rise in the past month, and a -2.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for BNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.35% for BNS’s stock, with a -3.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BNS Trading at -0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares surge +4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS fell by -1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.29. In addition, The Bank of Nova Scotia saw 2.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bank of Nova Scotia stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), the company’s capital structure generated 277.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.54. Total debt to assets is 15.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.