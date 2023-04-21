The Allstate Corporation (ALL): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Allstate Corporation (ALL) is $139.44, which is $23.76 above the current market price. The public float for ALL is 261.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALL on April 21, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

ALL) stock’s latest price update

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL)’s stock price has soared by 0.75 in relation to previous closing price of 116.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/17/23 that Life Insurance Is Profitable Again, but Too Late for Many Insurers

ALL’s Market Performance

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) has experienced a 2.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.30% rise in the past month, and a -5.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for ALL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.79% for ALL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALL

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALL reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for ALL stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to ALL, setting the target price at $158 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

ALL Trading at -2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALL rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.45. In addition, The Allstate Corporation saw -13.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALL starting from Merten Jesse E, who sale 29,451 shares at the price of $134.18 back on Feb 22. After this action, Merten Jesse E now owns 16,668 shares of The Allstate Corporation, valued at $3,951,588 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Suren, the President, Enterprise Services of The Allstate Corporation, sale 20,241 shares at $137.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Gupta Suren is holding 82,270 shares at $2,773,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Allstate Corporation stands at -2.55. The total capital return value is set at -11.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.47. Equity return is now at value -8.00, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Allstate Corporation (ALL), the company’s capital structure generated 47.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.22. Total debt to assets is 9.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Allstate Corporation (ALL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.