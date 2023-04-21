The -27.29% Simple Moving Average of The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has gone up by 27.33% for the week, with a 15.87% rise in the past month and a -8.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.75% for LEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.67% for LEV’s stock, with a -27.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Right Now?

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LEV is $3.90, which is $1.92 above the current market price. The public float for LEV is 109.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.98% of that float. The average trading volume for LEV on April 21, 2023 was 966.98K shares.

LEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) has dropped by -3.95 compared to previous close of 2.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEV stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for LEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEV in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $7 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEV reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for LEV stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to LEV, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

LEV Trading at 5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.33%, as shares surge +16.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV rose by +27.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.86. In addition, The Lion Electric Company saw -2.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.