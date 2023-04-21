The -13.88% Decline of Hello Group Inc.’s (MOMO) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, MOMO stock has gone down by -4.68%, with a monthly decline of -0.34% and a quarterly plunge of -19.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for Hello Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.79% for MOMO’s stock, with a 20.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is above average at 8.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.90.

The public float for MOMO is 139.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MOMO on April 21, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

MOMO) stock’s latest price update

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO)’s stock price has dropped by -3.69 in relation to previous closing price of 8.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOMO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MOMO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MOMO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $13 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOMO reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for MOMO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 16th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to MOMO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

MOMO Trading at -7.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOMO fell by -4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.72. In addition, Hello Group Inc. saw -7.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOMO

Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.