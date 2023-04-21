Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) has plunged by -0.26 when compared to previous closing price of 177.08, but the company has seen a -1.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/22 that With Drones in Ukraine, Iran Projects Power Beyond Mideast

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Right Now?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TXN is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TXN is 905.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TXN on April 21, 2023 was 5.01M shares.

TXN’s Market Performance

The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) has seen a -1.39% decrease in the past week, with a -1.00% drop in the past month, and a 3.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for TXN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.72% for TXN stock, with a simple moving average of 3.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for TXN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TXN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $177 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXN reach a price target of $205, previously predicting the price at $185. The rating they have provided for TXN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to TXN, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

TXN Trading at -0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXN fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.73. In addition, Texas Instruments Incorporated saw 6.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXN starting from BAHAI AHMAD, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $176.67 back on Feb 13. After this action, BAHAI AHMAD now owns 30,357 shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated, valued at $212,003 using the latest closing price.

BLINN MARK A, the Director of Texas Instruments Incorporated, sale 3,068 shares at $181.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that BLINN MARK A is holding 11,773 shares at $557,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXN

Equity return is now at value 60.90, with 33.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.