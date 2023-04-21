Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Stock Showcases 12.93% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) has gone up by 7.65% for the week, with a 23.13% rise in the past month and a 8.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.96% for LLAP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.93% for LLAP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LLAP is $9.20, which is $7.43 above the current price. The public float for LLAP is 75.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LLAP on April 21, 2023 was 6.71M shares.

LLAP) stock’s latest price update

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.55 in comparison to its previous close of 1.94, however, the company has experienced a 7.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LLAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LLAP stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LLAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LLAP in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on September 12th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LLAP reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for LLAP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 15th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LLAP, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

LLAP Trading at -0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares surge +23.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLAP rose by +7.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7635. In addition, Terran Orbital Corporation saw 24.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LLAP starting from Beach Point Capital Management, who sale 627,200 shares at the price of $3.02 back on Feb 27. After this action, Beach Point Capital Management now owns 779,514 shares of Terran Orbital Corporation, valued at $1,894,144 using the latest closing price.

Beach Point Capital Management, the 10% Owner of Terran Orbital Corporation, sale 172,800 shares at $3.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Beach Point Capital Management is holding 628,709 shares at $521,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LLAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-137.02 for the present operating margin

-18.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terran Orbital Corporation stands at -174.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.