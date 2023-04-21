Teradyne Inc. (TER) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.86 compared to its previous closing price of 98.56. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/27/22 that Teradyne Earnings Were Great. The Stock Is Getting Crushed on the Guidance.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is 23.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TER is 1.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Teradyne Inc. (TER) is $111.13, which is $13.66 above the current market price. The public float for TER is 154.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% of that float. On April 21, 2023, TER’s average trading volume was 1.64M shares.

TER’s Market Performance

TER stock saw a decrease of -2.48% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.53% and a quarterly a decrease of 5.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for Teradyne Inc. (TER). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.83% for TER’s stock, with a 6.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $81 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TER reach a price target of $102, previously predicting the price at $110. The rating they have provided for TER stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

TER Trading at -4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -4.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.12. In addition, Teradyne Inc. saw 13.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from Robbins Brad, who sale 2,710 shares at the price of $103.23 back on Mar 15. After this action, Robbins Brad now owns 51,467 shares of Teradyne Inc., valued at $279,753 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON MERCEDES, the Director of Teradyne Inc., sale 750 shares at $103.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that JOHNSON MERCEDES is holding 18,237 shares at $77,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+59.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne Inc. stands at +22.68. The total capital return value is set at 31.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.39. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teradyne Inc. (TER), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Teradyne Inc. (TER) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.