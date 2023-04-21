Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, SNV stock has gone up by 4.39%, with a monthly gain of 0.74% and a quarterly plunge of -16.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.52% for Synovus Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.07% for SNV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Right Now?

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SNV is at 1.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SNV is $38.73, which is $7.56 above the current market price. The public float for SNV is 143.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.41% of that float. The average trading volume for SNV on April 21, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

SNV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has decreased by -1.01 when compared to last closing price of 31.72.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that Netflix, Alibaba, Ford, Travelers: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of SNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SNV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNV in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $33 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNV reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for SNV stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SNV, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

SNV Trading at -10.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV rose by +4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.97. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw -16.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from Dierdorff Thomas T, who sale 1,947 shares at the price of $43.36 back on Feb 10. After this action, Dierdorff Thomas T now owns 9,314 shares of Synovus Financial Corp., valued at $84,422 using the latest closing price.

KAMENSKY ALLAN E, the EVP and General Counsel of Synovus Financial Corp., sale 663 shares at $43.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that KAMENSKY ALLAN E is holding 5,090 shares at $29,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.