Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) has gone up by 6.58% for the week, with a -6.68% drop in the past month and a -18.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.25% for SNDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.19% for SNDX’s stock, with a -7.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNDX is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is $33.44, which is $11.85 above the current market price. The public float for SNDX is 57.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.29% of that float. On April 21, 2023, SNDX’s average trading volume was 814.35K shares.

SNDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) has increased by 3.51 when compared to last closing price of 20.80.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SNDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNDX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $34 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDX reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for SNDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 31st, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SNDX, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

SNDX Trading at -6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDX rose by +6.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.67. In addition, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -15.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDX starting from Morrison Briggs, who sale 52,855 shares at the price of $19.53 back on Apr 10. After this action, Morrison Briggs now owns 17,836 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,032,237 using the latest closing price.

Morrison Briggs, the President, Head of R&D of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 52,854 shares at $22.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Morrison Briggs is holding 17,836 shares at $1,190,674 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDX

The total capital return value is set at -33.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.29. Equity return is now at value -38.70, with -35.40 for asset returns.

Based on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.25. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.