Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) is $1.30, which is $0.99 above the current market price. The public float for SUNL is 64.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% of that float. On April 21, 2023, SUNL’s average trading volume was 334.58K shares.

SUNL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) has increased by 41.04 when compared to last closing price of 0.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a 38.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SUNL’s Market Performance

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) has experienced a 38.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 34.53% rise in the past month, and a -64.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.41% for SUNL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 37.90% for SUNL stock, with a simple moving average of -74.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUNL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SUNL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SUNL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $1.60 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUNL reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for SUNL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to SUNL, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

SUNL Trading at -44.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.84%, as shares surge +36.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUNL rose by +38.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3378. In addition, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. saw -64.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.94 for the present operating margin

-11.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stands at -133.72. The total capital return value is set at -5.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.04. Equity return is now at value -86.60, with -48.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL), the company’s capital structure generated 3.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.53. Total debt to assets is 2.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.