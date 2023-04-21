Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SUMO is 113.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.21% of that float. The average trading volume of SUMO on April 21, 2023 was 3.22M shares.

SUMO) stock’s latest price update

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 12.02. However, the company has experienced a 0.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/23 that Francisco Partners Nears $1.7 Billion Deal for Sumo Logic

SUMO’s Market Performance

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) has seen a 0.17% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.18% gain in the past month and a 56.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.35% for SUMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.36% for SUMO’s stock, with a 32.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUMO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for SUMO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SUMO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $16 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUMO reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for SUMO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

SUMO Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares surge +1.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUMO rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.98. In addition, Sumo Logic Inc. saw 48.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUMO starting from Sayar Ramin, who sale 21,812 shares at the price of $11.84 back on Mar 15. After this action, Sayar Ramin now owns 735,495 shares of Sumo Logic Inc., valued at $258,320 using the latest closing price.

Grierson Stewart, the Chief Financial Officer of Sumo Logic Inc., sale 10,842 shares at $11.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Grierson Stewart is holding 413,678 shares at $128,402 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUMO

Equity return is now at value -32.30, with -21.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.