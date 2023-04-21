SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.20 in relation to its previous close of 25.97. However, the company has experienced a 6.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/20/22 that Chinese Firms Flee U.S. Commercial Real-Estate Market After Big Property Bets Sour

Is It Worth Investing in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SLG is at 1.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SLG is $31.29, which is $6.43 above the current market price. The public float for SLG is 62.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.12% of that float. The average trading volume for SLG on April 21, 2023 was 3.11M shares.

SLG’s Market Performance

SLG’s stock has seen a 6.69% increase for the week, with a 3.37% rise in the past month and a -31.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.89% for SL Green Realty Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.32% for SLG stock, with a simple moving average of -35.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $30 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLG reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for SLG stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to SLG, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 21st of the current year.

SLG Trading at -15.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.02%, as shares surge +13.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG rose by +6.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.12. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw -26.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from DiLiberto Matthew J., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $16.44 back on Mar 24. After this action, DiLiberto Matthew J. now owns 13,000 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $164,400 using the latest closing price.

LEVINE ANDREW S, the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC of SL Green Realty Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $16.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that LEVINE ANDREW S is holding 15,000 shares at $162,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLG

Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.