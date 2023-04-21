Should You Invest in XPO Inc. (XPO) Now?

XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for XPO is at 2.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for XPO is $42.14, which is $4.39 above the current market price. The public float for XPO is 113.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.04% of that float. The average trading volume for XPO on April 21, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

XPO) stock’s latest price update

XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 17.96 in relation to its previous close of 34.58. However, the company has experienced a 25.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

XPO’s Market Performance

XPO Inc. (XPO) has experienced a 25.47% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.02% rise in the past month, and a 10.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for XPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.38% for XPO’s stock, with a 21.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for XPO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XPO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $44 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPO reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for XPO stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to XPO, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

XPO Trading at 19.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +28.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO rose by +25.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.23. In addition, XPO Inc. saw 22.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from FRYE J WES, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $35.74 back on Mar 10. After this action, FRYE J WES now owns 1,500 shares of XPO Inc., valued at $53,610 using the latest closing price.

BRADLEY S JACOBS, the Chief Executive Officer of XPO Inc., sale 5,061,029 shares at $55.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that BRADLEY S JACOBS is holding 1,300,701 shares at $279,216,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+15.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPO Inc. stands at +2.38. The total capital return value is set at 11.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 43.70, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on XPO Inc. (XPO), the company’s capital structure generated 320.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.23. Total debt to assets is 51.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 304.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XPO Inc. (XPO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.