Should You Invest in Prologis Inc. (PLD) Now?

Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PLD is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PLD is $143.82, which is $20.23 above the current market price. The public float for PLD is 738.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume for PLD on April 21, 2023 was 3.02M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

PLD) stock’s latest price update

Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD)’s stock price has plunge by -1.53relation to previous closing price of 125.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/13/22 that Prologis to Buy Duke Realty in $26 Billion Deal, Including Debt

PLD’s Market Performance

Prologis Inc. (PLD) has seen a 1.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.13% gain in the past month and a 1.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for PLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.80% for PLD’s stock, with a 3.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PLD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $147 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLD reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for PLD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PLD, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

PLD Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLD rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.52. In addition, Prologis Inc. saw 9.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLD starting from OCONNOR DAVID P, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $114.13 back on Nov 28. After this action, OCONNOR DAVID P now owns 9,000 shares of Prologis Inc., valued at $1,027,170 using the latest closing price.

Modjtabai Avid, the Director of Prologis Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $118.65 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Modjtabai Avid is holding 15,000 shares at $1,779,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.62 for the present operating margin

+44.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prologis Inc. stands at +56.33. The total capital return value is set at 3.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.14. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Prologis Inc. (PLD), the company’s capital structure generated 50.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.56. Total debt to assets is 30.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prologis Inc. (PLD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.