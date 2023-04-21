SES AI Corporation (SES) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES)’s stock price has plunge by 1.78relation to previous closing price of 1.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.89% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SES is $4.00, which is $1.99 above the current price. The public float for SES is 213.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SES on April 21, 2023 was 528.82K shares.

SES’s Market Performance

SES’s stock has seen a -10.89% decrease for the week, with a -26.01% drop in the past month and a -39.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.99% for SES AI Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.41% for SES’s stock, with a -51.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SES

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SES reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for SES stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

SES Trading at -30.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares sank -30.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES fell by -11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5740. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw -36.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SES starting from Nealis Jing, who sale 11,495 shares at the price of $2.68 back on Mar 17. After this action, Nealis Jing now owns 1,434,223 shares of SES AI Corporation, valued at $30,835 using the latest closing price.

Nealis Jing, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of SES AI Corporation, sale 10,795 shares at $3.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Nealis Jing is holding 1,445,718 shares at $35,371 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

The total capital return value is set at -24.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.99. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -11.30 for asset returns.

Based on SES AI Corporation (SES), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SES AI Corporation (SES) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.