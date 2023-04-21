Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) has decreased by -9.70 when compared to last closing price of 2.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 14 hours ago that Rite Aid Seeks Direction Amid Legal, Sales Woes

Is It Worth Investing in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RAD is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RAD is $2.50, which is $0.36 above the current market price. The public float for RAD is 54.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 24.43% of that float. The average trading volume for RAD on April 21, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

RAD’s Market Performance

The stock of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has seen a -15.42% decrease in the past week, with a -15.75% drop in the past month, and a -32.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.92% for RAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.24% for RAD’s stock, with a -58.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RAD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RAD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAD reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for RAD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to RAD, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

RAD Trading at -29.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.97%, as shares sank -9.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAD fell by -15.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.30. In addition, Rite Aid Corporation saw -35.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.69 for the present operating margin

+19.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rite Aid Corporation stands at -2.19. The total capital return value is set at 2.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.00. Equity return is now at value 552.90, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Rite Aid Corporation (RAD), the company’s capital structure generated 5,983.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.36. Total debt to assets is 61.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5,397.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.51 and the total asset turnover is 2.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.