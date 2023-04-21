Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.73.

The public float for RIGL is 171.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RIGL on April 21, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

The stock price of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) has dropped by -5.56 compared to previous close of 1.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RIGL’s Market Performance

RIGL’s stock has fallen by -6.30% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.00% and a quarterly drop of -36.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.34% for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.67% for RIGL’s stock, with a -7.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIGL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RIGL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RIGL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to RIGL, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

RIGL Trading at -18.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares sank -11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIGL fell by -6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2675. In addition, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -20.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIGL starting from RODRIGUEZ RAUL R, who sale 20,340 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Feb 06. After this action, RODRIGUEZ RAUL R now owns 1,680,713 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $35,595 using the latest closing price.

Dummer Wolfgang, the EVP & CMO of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,389 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Dummer Wolfgang is holding 72,459 shares at $8,946 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIGL

Equity return is now at value 772.50, with -44.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.