Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) is above average at 18.18x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is $151.21, which is $4.79 above the current market price. The public float for DGX is 110.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DGX on April 21, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

DGX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) has jumped by 1.27 compared to previous close of 143.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/26/21 that Positive Marijuana Tests Are Up Among U.S. Workers

DGX’s Market Performance

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) has experienced a 2.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.46% rise in the past month, and a 0.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for DGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.94% for DGX’s stock, with a 4.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DGX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DGX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $142 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DGX reach a price target of $159. The rating they have provided for DGX stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to DGX, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

DGX Trading at 3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGX rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.05. In addition, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated saw -6.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGX starting from Doherty Catherine T., who sale 5,307 shares at the price of $140.55 back on Mar 07. After this action, Doherty Catherine T. now owns 67,810 shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, valued at $745,899 using the latest closing price.

PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E, the SVP & General Counsel of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, sale 4,754 shares at $140.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E is holding 38,527 shares at $668,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.41 for the present operating margin

+33.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stands at +9.53. The total capital return value is set at 14.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.84. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX), the company’s capital structure generated 79.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.44. Total debt to assets is 36.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.