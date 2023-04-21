Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA)’s stock price has dropped by -13.25 in relation to previous closing price of 0.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -19.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) by analysts is $5.75, which is $5.28 above the current market price. The public float for PBLA is 14.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On April 21, 2023, the average trading volume of PBLA was 2.67M shares.

PBLA’s Market Performance

PBLA stock saw a decrease of -19.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.26% and a quarterly a decrease of -85.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.40% for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.86% for PBLA’s stock, with a -96.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBLA Trading at -42.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.34%, as shares sank -12.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA fell by -19.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4754. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw -84.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBLA

The total capital return value is set at -363.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -949.65. Equity return is now at value 958.10, with -508.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.