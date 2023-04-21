Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OSG is 61.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On April 21, 2023, the average trading volume of OSG was 414.47K shares.

OSG) stock’s latest price update

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 3.49. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OSG’s Market Performance

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) has experienced a -11.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.59% drop in the past month, and a -6.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for OSG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.22% for OSG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.24% for the last 200 days.

OSG Trading at -6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -6.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSG fell by -11.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.81. In addition, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. saw 21.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSG starting from WHEAT DOUGLAS D, who sale 143,000 shares at the price of $3.42 back on Mar 16. After this action, WHEAT DOUGLAS D now owns 210,633 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., valued at $489,060 using the latest closing price.

SILCOCK JULIE, the Director of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., sale 66,584 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that SILCOCK JULIE is holding 93,512 shares at $231,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.54 for the present operating margin

+19.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. stands at +5.69. The total capital return value is set at 6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.02. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG), the company’s capital structure generated 193.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.92. Total debt to assets is 52.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.