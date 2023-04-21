Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s (OCUP) Stock: A -0.57% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) has gone down by -10.45% for the week, with a 33.70% rise in the past month and a 24.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.99% for OCUP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.57% for OCUP’s stock, with a 61.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) Right Now?

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OCUP is 0.31.

The public float for OCUP is 20.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OCUP on April 21, 2023 was 206.36K shares.

OCUP) stock’s latest price update

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP)’s stock price has plunge by -22.08relation to previous closing price of 6.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.45% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/24/21 that Gap, Nordstrom, HP, Autodesk: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

OCUP Trading at 17.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.21%, as shares surge +36.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUP fell by -8.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. saw 35.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCUP starting from Sooch Mina, who purchase 12,500 shares at the price of $2.02 back on May 20. After this action, Sooch Mina now owns 425,022 shares of Ocuphire Pharma Inc., valued at $25,300 using the latest closing price.

MANUSO JAMES S J, the Director of Ocuphire Pharma Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $1.99 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that MANUSO JAMES S J is holding 21,570 shares at $9,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.74 for the present operating margin

+99.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. stands at +44.89. Equity return is now at value 79.50, with 70.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.