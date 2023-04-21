Nuburu Inc. (BURU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) has decreased by -9.48 when compared to last closing price of 1.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a -34.65% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) Right Now?

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BURU is 2.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BURU on April 21, 2023 was 524.90K shares.

BURU’s Market Performance

The stock of Nuburu Inc. (BURU) has seen a -34.65% decrease in the past week, with a -52.13% drop in the past month, and a -79.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.26% for BURU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -49.28% for BURU’s stock, with a -81.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BURU Trading at -61.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.98%, as shares sank -56.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURU fell by -38.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.0100. In addition, Nuburu Inc. saw -81.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BURU

The total capital return value is set at -1.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nuburu Inc. (BURU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.