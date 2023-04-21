NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) by analysts is $12.00, which is $11.8 above the current market price. The public float for NBY is 1.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.75% of that float. On April 21, 2023, the average trading volume of NBY was 19.70K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

NBY) stock’s latest price update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY)’s stock price has plunge by 10.40relation to previous closing price of 1.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.56% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NBY’s Market Performance

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) has seen a -5.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 13.33% gain in the past month and a -21.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.99% for NBY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.55% for NBY’s stock, with a -57.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBY stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for NBY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NBY in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $1.10 based on the research report published on September 18th of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NBY reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for NBY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2018.

Laidlaw gave a rating of “Buy” to NBY, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

NBY Trading at -8.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares surge +14.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBY fell by -5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6523. In addition, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -12.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBY starting from Kunin Jeffrey, who sale 1 shares at the price of $1.81 back on Dec 06. After this action, Kunin Jeffrey now owns 0 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $2 using the latest closing price.

Kunin Audrey, the Chief Product Officer of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1 shares at $1.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Kunin Audrey is holding 0 shares at $2 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.32 for the present operating margin

+54.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -112.92. Equity return is now at value -122.50, with -76.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.