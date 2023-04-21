Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has seen a 2.24% increase in the past week, with a -12.68% drop in the past month, and a 19.67% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for NAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.67% for NAT stock, with a simple moving average of 14.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) is 52.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NAT is 0.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is $4.46, which is $0.81 above the current market price. The public float for NAT is 203.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. On April 21, 2023, NAT’s average trading volume was 3.54M shares.

NAT) stock’s latest price update

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT)’s stock price has decreased by -3.18 compared to its previous closing price of 3.77. However, the company has seen a 2.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAT reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for NAT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to NAT, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

NAT Trading at -5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares sank -10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAT rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.73. In addition, Nordic American Tankers Limited saw 19.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.43 for the present operating margin

+32.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordic American Tankers Limited stands at +8.94. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), the company’s capital structure generated 56.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.17. Total debt to assets is 34.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.