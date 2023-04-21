Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NINE is 3.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NINE is $13.75, which is $9.19 above the current price. The public float for NINE is 15.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NINE on April 21, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

NINE) stock’s latest price update

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.98 in comparison to its previous close of 4.85, however, the company has experienced a -12.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NINE’s Market Performance

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has experienced a -12.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.25% drop in the past month, and a -68.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.36% for NINE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.69% for NINE’s stock, with a -33.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NINE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NINE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NINE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to NINE, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on March 27th of the previous year.

NINE Trading at -39.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.01%, as shares sank -17.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NINE fell by -12.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.36. In addition, Nine Energy Service Inc. saw -68.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NINE starting from Crombie David, who sale 107,284 shares at the price of $6.91 back on Mar 10. After this action, Crombie David now owns 281,712 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc., valued at $741,332 using the latest closing price.

MOORE THEODORE R., the of Nine Energy Service Inc., sale 27,460 shares at $7.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that MOORE THEODORE R. is holding 150,676 shares at $192,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.05 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nine Energy Service Inc. stands at +2.43. The total capital return value is set at 13.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.31. Equity return is now at value -39.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.