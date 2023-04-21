New Gold Inc. (NGD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NGD is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NGD is $1.43, which is -$0.11 below the current price. The public float for NGD is 680.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NGD on April 21, 2023 was 3.85M shares.

NGD) stock’s latest price update

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.38 compared to its previous closing price of 1.26. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NGD’s Market Performance

New Gold Inc. (NGD) has experienced a -6.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.07% rise in the past month, and a 17.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.01% for NGD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.00% for NGD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 34.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for NGD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for NGD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $1.25 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to NGD, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

NGD Trading at 25.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +38.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGD fell by -6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1905. In addition, New Gold Inc. saw 31.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NGD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.57 for the present operating margin

+1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Gold Inc. stands at -11.01. The total capital return value is set at -1.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.73. Equity return is now at value -6.80, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on New Gold Inc. (NGD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.67. Total debt to assets is 18.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Gold Inc. (NGD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.