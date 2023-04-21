MBIA Inc. (MBI): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MBIA Inc. (MBI) is $14.67, which is $3.92 above the current market price. The public float for MBI is 47.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MBI on April 21, 2023 was 477.49K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

MBI) stock’s latest price update

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.50 compared to its previous closing price of 10.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MBI’s Market Performance

MBI’s stock has risen by 3.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.82% and a quarterly drop of -16.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.28% for MBIA Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.12% for MBI’s stock, with a -7.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBI stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for MBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MBI in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $14 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MBI reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for MBI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to MBI, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on February 05th of the previous year.

MBI Trading at -2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +32.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBI rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.81. In addition, MBIA Inc. saw -16.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MBIA Inc. stands at -99.33. The total capital return value is set at -12.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.73. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with -5.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MBIA Inc. (MBI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.