Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) has surged by 7.71 when compared to previous closing price of 28.55, but the company has seen a 8.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MAXN is $30.33, which is -$1.25 below the current market price. The public float for MAXN is 22.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.57% of that float. The average trading volume for MAXN on April 21, 2023 was 819.69K shares.

MAXN’s Market Performance

MAXN’s stock has seen a 8.43% increase for the week, with a 19.32% rise in the past month and a 40.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.48% for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.35% for MAXN’s stock, with a 50.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAXN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MAXN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MAXN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $32 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAXN reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for MAXN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MAXN, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

MAXN Trading at 32.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.77% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares surge +23.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXN rose by +8.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.41. In addition, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. saw 91.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.69 for the present operating margin

-4.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stands at -25.23. The total capital return value is set at -38.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.47. Equity return is now at value -184.70, with -22.80 for asset returns.

Based on Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,059.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.38. Total debt to assets is 35.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 932.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.