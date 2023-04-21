Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MAR is 1.58.

The public float for MAR is 256.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAR on April 21, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

MAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has surged by 0.03 when compared to previous closing price of 173.71, but the company has seen a 4.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MAR’s Market Performance

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has seen a 4.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.58% gain in the past month and a 7.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for MAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.97% for MAR’s stock, with a 9.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $180 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAR reach a price target of $166. The rating they have provided for MAR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MAR, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

MAR Trading at 3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR rose by +4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.50. In addition, Marriott International Inc. saw 16.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Breland Benjamin T., who sale 600 shares at the price of $165.53 back on Mar 31. After this action, Breland Benjamin T. now owns 8,479 shares of Marriott International Inc., valued at $99,318 using the latest closing price.

Breland Benjamin T., the EVP & Chief HR Officer of Marriott International Inc., sale 625 shares at $163.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Breland Benjamin T. is holding 9,079 shares at $101,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Equity return is now at value 182.30, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.