Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MPC is 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MPC is $151.06, which is $27.31 above the current price. The public float for MPC is 440.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPC on April 21, 2023 was 3.97M shares.

MPC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) has decreased by -0.55 when compared to last closing price of 126.39.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/08/22 that For EVs, solar tax breaks and climate change, here are the midterm elections that matter

MPC’s Market Performance

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has experienced a -3.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.03% drop in the past month, and a 2.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for MPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.45% for MPC’s stock, with a 12.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MPC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MPC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $135 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPC reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $132. The rating they have provided for MPC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 29th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to MPC, setting the target price at $149 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

MPC Trading at -1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC fell by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.12. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corporation saw 7.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPC starting from Gagle Suzanne, who sale 60,019 shares at the price of $134.28 back on Apr 04. After this action, Gagle Suzanne now owns 45,997 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, valued at $8,059,351 using the latest closing price.

Gagle Suzanne, the Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, sale 60,021 shares at $137.23 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Gagle Suzanne is holding 45,997 shares at $8,236,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.15 for the present operating margin

+12.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stands at +8.14. The total capital return value is set at 32.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.16. Equity return is now at value 55.60, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), the company’s capital structure generated 100.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.17. Total debt to assets is 31.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.48 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.